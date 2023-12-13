Cornerstone Capital Inc. Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,397 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $633.66 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

