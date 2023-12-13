ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1,595.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.10. 1,187,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667,737. The stock has a market cap of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.05.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.