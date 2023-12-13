Comerica Bank Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,644,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,830,000. Intel comprises 1.2% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $185.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

