China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

Shares of CSGEF stock opened at 0.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.42. China Suntien Green Energy has a 12 month low of 0.42 and a 12 month high of 0.42.

About China Suntien Green Energy

Further Reading

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

