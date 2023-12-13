China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Stock Performance
CDSG opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. China Dongsheng International has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile
