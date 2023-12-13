Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.63

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 406319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,270,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 53,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3,021.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 523,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 422,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

