CCM Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $585.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $555.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

