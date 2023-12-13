Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$35.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CU. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CU

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.9 %

CU stock opened at C$31.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$28.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.05.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$812.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3392593 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.