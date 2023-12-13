California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $216,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $426.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.91. The company has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

