California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of International Business Machines worth $202,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $166.34.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.