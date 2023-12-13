California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 639,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $333,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 52,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.6% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $497.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $192.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

