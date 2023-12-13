California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,303 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of AbbVie worth $393,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 201,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 117,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $153.27 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $270.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

