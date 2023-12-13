California State Teachers Retirement System Has $697.08 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,499,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 279,184 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $697,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

