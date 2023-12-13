California State Teachers Retirement System Has $196.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,644 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Amgen worth $196,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 280,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 73.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 9,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.3% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $273.99 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average of $252.30.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

