BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.38.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWXT

BWX Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.82. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.