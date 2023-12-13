BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

