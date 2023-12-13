Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. 8,257,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,963,386. The firm has a market cap of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.43 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.