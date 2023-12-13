Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Purchases 4,264 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 2.3% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $119.65. 1,539,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

