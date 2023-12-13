Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.1% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

PayPal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,211,992. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.