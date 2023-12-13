Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 342.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6,828.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock

NYSE CL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 604,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,899. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

