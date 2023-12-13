Brokers Set Expectations for Oracle Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a market capitalization of $276.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

