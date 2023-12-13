Brokerages Set Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Target Price at $23.00

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABCM

Abcam Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 311,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam

(Get Free Report

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.