Bokf Na Sells 5,965 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bokf Na cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 340,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 705,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,462,000 after acquiring an additional 171,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $466.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $466.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

