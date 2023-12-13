Bokf Na Raises Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock opened at $343.22 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $343.25. The firm has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

