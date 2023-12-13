Bokf Na Has $20.27 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,126 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

