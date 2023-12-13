Blue Edge Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

