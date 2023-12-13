BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, an increase of 367.2% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 204.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 43.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 223,276 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

