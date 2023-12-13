Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of BGI stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Birks Group has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Birks Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

