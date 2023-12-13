Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

