Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Buys 994 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 2.3% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth $799,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. 799,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $65.21.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

