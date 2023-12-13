Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after buying an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,072,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.85. The stock had a trading volume of 160,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,912. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average is $194.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.