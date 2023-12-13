Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,717 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

