Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 108,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 99.4% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 955,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $94,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4,010.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 251,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $98.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

