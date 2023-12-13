Asset Dedication LLC Has $5.83 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $910.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $540.91 and a 12 month high of $1,079.39. The company has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

