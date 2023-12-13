Asset Dedication LLC Has $4.01 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.65.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

