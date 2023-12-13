Asset Dedication LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 289,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 148,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

