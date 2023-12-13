Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,319,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

