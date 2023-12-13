Asset Dedication LLC Buys 793 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 6.0% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in American Express by 6,716.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 111,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after acquiring an additional 109,553 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,338,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in American Express by 27,034.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 78,401 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $171.04 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

