Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

