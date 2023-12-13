ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,326 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

