Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,621 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,288. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $23.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

