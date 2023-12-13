Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 12-Month High at $286.50

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 286.50 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.58), with a volume of 538237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.55).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 268.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 264.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £495.25 ($621.70). In other news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £10,455 ($13,124.53). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £495.25 ($621.70). Insiders purchased 4,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,705 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

