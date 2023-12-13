Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,772 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $730.95. 91,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,651. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $662.03 and a 200-day moving average of $652.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $397.06 and a one year high of $738.80.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,595 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

