Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 93,043 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 93,043 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.85. The stock had a trading volume of 222,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,708. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.30.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.