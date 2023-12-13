Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $22.42 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,345 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in US Foods were worth $22,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in US Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in US Foods by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

USFD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 188,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,520. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

