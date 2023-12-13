Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $19.49 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after buying an additional 3,500,662 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after buying an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,175. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

