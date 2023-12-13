Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,690 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,338 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $56,949,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $142,702,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 581,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $184.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.