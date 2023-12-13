Alamar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 28,590 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,838,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 273,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.51.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

