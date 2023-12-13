Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 775 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,979,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,530,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $305.16. The stock had a trading volume of 161,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,601. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.60 and a 200 day moving average of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $305.40.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

