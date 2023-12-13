Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises approximately 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.62. 90,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $235.00.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,428 shares of company stock worth $275,244. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.06.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

